Meghan Markle makes major decision after Prince Harry's 'monumental victory'

Prince Harry's lawyer called the win "a monumental victory" that underlined the need for further probes

January 29, 2025

Meghan Markle has made a major decision days after her husband Prince Harry won lawsuit against NGN publishers.

Last week, the duke settled his long-running lawsuit against UK tabloid publisher, which agreed to pay him "substantial damages" after admitting intruding into his private life, including by hacking his phone.

The NGN issued a wide-ranging apology and admission of wrongdoing, in what Harry´s lawyer called "a monumental victory" that underlined the need for further probes.

Following Harry’s win, Meghan Markle has reportedly decided to push back releasing new episodes of her Archetypes podcast, after new installments were teased at the beginning of the month.

The Radar Online quoted royal insiders as reporting no explanation has been given for the delay, however, the decision comes after Meghan's Netflix show was also delayed due to Los Angeles wildfires.

The Hello magazine, per the Cheat Sheet also reported like her Netflix show, Meghan’s podcast has been moved back due to the LA fires.

The outlet claimed: “HELLO! understands that a series of new podcast episodes from Meghan has also been pushed back as a result.”

