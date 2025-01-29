 
Geo News

Prince William feels 'relieved' as US media launches attack on Meghan Markle

Royal insider dishes on Prince William's reaction on recent bombshell article against Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Prince William feels relieved as US media launches attack on Meghan Markle
Prince William feels 'relieved' as US media launches attack on Meghan Markle 

Prince William reportedly feels relieved he was cautious while investigating into claims that Meghan Markle was bullying her staff during her time at the Palace.

In March 2021, an internal investigation was launched within the Buckingham Palace after employees accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying her staff.

According to a latest report, the Prince of Wales led the investigation, the results of which were kept private after Meghan deemed it as “latest attack on her character.”

“William wanted to protect the staffers who had come forward,” an insider told New Idea Magazine of William’s decision to keep the results of the probe confidential. “But it was also an act of self-preservation.”

Recently, an article by Vanity Fair rehashed old wounds for Meghan after they published a scathing piece accusing the Duchess of being a “mean girl.”

They cited ex-employee of the former Suits star who alleged that staffers were “thrown to the wolves” while working for Meghan and needed “long-term therapy” after they leave.

Since the article was published, William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be feeling relieved that he was “cautious” with the investigation on Meghan’s behaviour with her staff.

“It’s no secret that he and Meghan didn’t get along,” the royal insider added. “William can’t help but feel that he was right to be cautious.”

“William doesn’t take any pleasure in any of these allegations being made public,” they added. “But he can’t help but feel he made the right call on Meghan and was right to be wary of her.”

Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse
Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse
Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'
Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'
Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'
Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'
How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence video
How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan
Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience? video
Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win