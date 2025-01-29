Prince William feels 'relieved' as US media launches attack on Meghan Markle

Prince William reportedly feels relieved he was cautious while investigating into claims that Meghan Markle was bullying her staff during her time at the Palace.

In March 2021, an internal investigation was launched within the Buckingham Palace after employees accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying her staff.

According to a latest report, the Prince of Wales led the investigation, the results of which were kept private after Meghan deemed it as “latest attack on her character.”

“William wanted to protect the staffers who had come forward,” an insider told New Idea Magazine of William’s decision to keep the results of the probe confidential. “But it was also an act of self-preservation.”

Recently, an article by Vanity Fair rehashed old wounds for Meghan after they published a scathing piece accusing the Duchess of being a “mean girl.”

They cited ex-employee of the former Suits star who alleged that staffers were “thrown to the wolves” while working for Meghan and needed “long-term therapy” after they leave.

Since the article was published, William, the Prince of Wales, is said to be feeling relieved that he was “cautious” with the investigation on Meghan’s behaviour with her staff.

“It’s no secret that he and Meghan didn’t get along,” the royal insider added. “William can’t help but feel that he was right to be cautious.”

“William doesn’t take any pleasure in any of these allegations being made public,” they added. “But he can’t help but feel he made the right call on Meghan and was right to be wary of her.”