Catherine O'Hara unveils details about her role in 'The Last Of Us': 'An odd relationship'

Catherine O'Hara unveils details about her role in 'Last Of Us': 'An odd relationship'

Catherine O'Hara has shared a sneak peek into her role in upcoming season 2 of the horror-mystery series The Last Of Us.

During an interview with Entertainment, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the importance of humor in her life and work.

"You can't take that out of your life,” the Beetlejuice actress began by saying. “And when you do, it makes for a very dull performance."

Referring to her therapist role , O'Hara said, "I have an odd relationship with Pedro's character."

"You don't quite know why she's got ... well, she's got this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy.”

Moreover, the 70-year-old actress admitted, “I think. So it's there. I never want to deny the gift of humor."

Recalling her filming experience with co-stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, she told the outlet, "I just love working with Pedro Pascal. Both of them. Bella. Wow. Was that intimating? It always is. It's not my territory ...”

Before concluding, the Canadian-American comedian thanked them for casting her as a guest star by saying, “You're just like, thank you for inviting me and I'll try to be a good guest. But they were very kind to me and it was great."

The Last of Us season 2 is scheduled to premiere on HBO in April 2025.