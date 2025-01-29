Kate Middleton coming out of the ‘dog house' with Meghan Markle: ‘Feels vindicated'

Kate Middleton reportedly has a lot of conflicting feelings about the way Meghan Markle has been outed as the ‘mean girl’, given that in the past, she was the one accused of bullying Meghan.

News about this has been shared by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

This insider in question shared their findings, pertaining to Kate, in a more candid chat.

And it saw them saying, “Of course, everyone in the Palace has been talking about Meghan and Harry after they received such a damaging profile in Vanity Fair – which is shocking all round.”

And “Kate has had the toughest year of her life, which has put everything into perspective.”

So “the truth is she’s done with the drama with Harry and Meghan and is determined to go about her life without being involved.”

But if asked, “does she feel vindicated?” the source exclaimed with the words, “Absolutely!” before concluding their findings on the matter.

For those unaware of the allegations, in the Vanity Fair piece one former member of staff, from her time working with Spotify said, “[It was] really, really, really awful. Very painful. Because she’s constantly playing checkers – I’m not even going to say chess – but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board.”

“And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment… It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls teenager.”