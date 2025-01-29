 
Geo News

Prince William reveals a health update about 'poor' Prince Harry

Prince William has just been caught talking about Prince Harry’s health update and how poorly he’s been

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Prince William reveals a health update about poor Prince Harry
Prince William reveals a health update about 'poor' Prince Harry

Prince William has just given an update regarding Prince Harry’s health and it appears the Duke of Sussex is feeling ‘poorly’ and has been ‘under the weather’ as of late.

The news has been brought forward by a report by The Daily Mail and according to their findings, the heir revealed this while walking at Lower Blakemere Farm, on the Duchy of Cornwall estate, with a gentleman that has not been named.

According to video footage from the moment, the Prince can be heard saying, Harry's better now... he's been poorly.”

To this the person beside him asked, “Harry has?”

And got met with the words, “Yes he's been under the weather” in response to his query.

It is pertinent to mention however that FEMAIL claims the conversation was about someone else.

However this is the first report since the duo had a falling out back in 2018, that ended with one brother in pushed into the dog bowl, following a fight. 

Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse
Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse
Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'
Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'
Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'
Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'
How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence video
How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan
Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience? video
Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win