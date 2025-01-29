 
Geo News

Real reason 'men won't approach' single Demi Moore

Demi Moore's persona has reportedly changed after her marriage with Ashton Kutcher ended

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Real reason 'men won’t approach' single Demi Moore

Demi Moore’s singlehood may be due to her intimidating persona, an insider has claimed.

"She's got an edge and she's intimidating to guys, plus she's a bit of a control freak and her dogs and daughters always come first,” a tipster said, per Radar Online.

The mole continued: "A lot of men won't approach her because she gives off a moody vibe."

The insider claimed that Demi’s new attitude developed after her six-year-long marriage with Ashton Kutcher fell apart.

"People in her world say she'll meet a perfectly good person, someone she would've jumped at in days gone by, but she'll screw it up," the mole said.

"She's fussy about guys and disengaged on dates. She can inspire awe and be forceful, to the point where dates lose their courage and confidence,” they claimed.

"Demi can shrug it off all she wants, but she doesn't seem to realize that SHE is part of the problem," remarked the mole.

This comes as Demi Moore is enjoying new heights in her decades-long acting career. She recently won her first Golden Globe in Best Actress category for her performance in The Substance.  

