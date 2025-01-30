Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage

Taylor Swift might just make a major move!

The pop sensation and her athlete boyfriend, Travis Kelce are reportedly looking at “real estate” together in Kansas City, Missouri, a move that would bring one of America’s sweetheart couples closer, as per US Weekly.

This comes amid the couple talking “about exploring buying a home together,” and have plans to focus on it once both of them get free time on their hands amid busy schedules.

As the All Too Well singer concluded her Eras Tour in December 2024 and enjoys a break, Travis Kelce is set to head to the Super Bowl LIX on February 9th with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs – who would be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

House hunting together could mean that the couple, who have been dating each other since the summer of 2023, might just be considering to get married.

This comes amid Swift renovating her Rhode Island mansion, an ambition that would cost her a whopping 1.7 million dollars.

As per reports by Us Weekly, the Cruel Summer crooner’s upgraded home, already 11,000 square feet, would be expanded 400 square feet more, according to the building permit.

This expansion would be changing one of the rooms of the residence into an “enlarged bedroom suite and lounge.”