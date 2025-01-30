 
Geo News

How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence

Kate Middleton key tells of confidence and body language are laid bare by an expert

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

Kate Middleton’s key body language gesture has been decoded by an expert.

The Princess of Wales, who is often spotted touching her hair before she meets people at engagements, does so for two key reasons.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Her long flowing hair, her perma-smile and even her often-animated body language when she’s on a meet and greet, all give the impression of natural warmth and confidence.

She adds: “But, like any royals, she also needs to ensure her styling is storm-proof and her non-verbal rituals are camera-proof and that involves a series of clever tricks and techniques that ensure she is always creating the right impression.

“Kate doesn’t avoid touching her hair altogether and we’ll often see her perform one touch with one of her hands as she approaches hosts or members of the public when she’s on a visit.”

She explained: “Firstly, it is a trick of ingratiation to put people at their ease. 

“The quick hair check will seem to signal that she’s the one checking she looks ok before she meets them, which will make her appear approachable and non-intimidating. It’s a micro status-lowerer that will make people feel more comfortable around her,” the expert continued.

“The other function though will be as an intra-personal signal to herself. 

“Kate will be about to meet with strangers and that creates a sense of fear,” she added.

“These self-touch rituals are calming for the person performing them as well as for the people they’re meeting,” Ms Judi noted.

