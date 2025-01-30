Blake Lively’s brother-in-law apologizes for remarks on Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson issued an apology after seemingly shading Justin Baldoni.

On January 28, Johnson, who is Lively's sister Robyn Lively's husband, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which he shared his regret over the not-so-kind words he said on social media.

The post came a week after Johnson apparently referenced Baldoni as a "fraud" in the since-deleted post on X as a picture screenshotted by USA Today.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively and her costar are amidst the highly publicized legal fight against each other.

"Anytime I’ve said anything unkind about someone I’ve regretted it. Fortunately, that’s almost never and definitely not when I’m at my best," Johnson penned in his January 28th post.

"Regardless if it’s true or not, if it’s my opinion, even if I’m trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it’s never good. Even in times where it might 'feel' justified and doing the right thing, it makes no difference," he continued.

"There’s a better way. It’s below the standard I have for myself and I regret it," Lively's brother-in-law added.