Kendrick Lamar marks major milestone ahead of Super Bowl

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

2024 was stellar for Kendrick Lamar. Now, in 2025, he is up for a performance at the Super Bowl, and his Not Like Us track has made a new milestone.

According to media reports, the diss track on Drake has crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The Canadian rapper, in response to the track, recently sued his parent record label, Universal Music Group for releasing the song which branded him a pedophile.

According to his lawyers in the lawsuit, this gave him "personal humiliation, mental anguish and suffering, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, lost earnings, and other pecuniary loss."

Earlier, Drake shared a tip to deal with deal with depression in winter on Instagram Story, saying, "Love to all the 6'ers," he said, referring to the Philadelphia basketball team. 

"Winter months are the toughest. **** can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other," he shared. 

