Rachael Kirkconnell on how she's holding up after Matt James split

Rachael Kirkconnell is putting on a brave face after Matt James called it quits publicly.

Kirkconnell, 28, broke her silence on Wednesday via Instagram Stories where she thanked her fans for their "love and support."

"Everything feels scary and discouraging right now but I believe everything happens how it is meant to and I know it will be okay," she wrote after her recent interview on Call Her Daddy, which discussed what led to her split from James.

"It's a blessing to be able to feel things and let them hurt. Life is a messy and beautiful thing and I am thankful for all of the ups and downs it brings," her statement, written on a black screen, continued. "Love you guys."

The Bachelor alum, who previously revealed that she was blindsided by the breakup, dropped a link to her interview with Alex Cooper in a second Story.

On the podcast, the reality star detailed how the breakup unfolded for her as it happened on their trip to Japan and was "definitely out of nowhere."

"Literally the plane is taking off and I see his post, and that’s it. I don’t have any service or anything for the next 12 hours, so I’m freaking out because, you know, just got broken up with, and now, a few hours later, it’s for the whole world to see and I’m still trying to process it," she said.

Kirkconnell recalled James, 33, telling her he "just doesn't think that I'm the person for him" despite how badly he "wanted it to work and as much as he loves me."

"[The conversation] ended with him saying, 'You know, you're beautiful, smart, funny. You'll find someone. I'll never say a bad thing about you. And, yeah, we're done.' And I literally said, 'Okay.' And then I got my suitcase, went down to the lobby, got in a car, went to the airport."

"I think that it was one of those things where he just came to this realisation during our argument," she disclosed.

Kirkconnell admitted on the podcast that she "always wondered if he had doubts" about her "being his person," though the breakup was still a complete shock.

The reality star added that James tried calling "every few days" to check up on her to the extent that she had to stop him.

"I don't know if he's feeling bad or he just wants to see where I'm at, I don't know," she said.