Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix

Ariana Grande has received a heap of praise from Monica for her song The Boy Is Mine cover.

While chatting with People, Monica candidly showed gratitude for being nominated for the Grammy Award 2025.

Monica, Grande and Brandy were nominated in the Grammy awards 2025 for best group performance for the song's remake.

"It was nothing short of a blessing for Brandy and I not only to reconnect,” she began by saying. “But to reconnect and do something as special as this innovative version of 'The Boy Is Mine.'"

"She and I had not seen each other for many years, so it gave us the opportunity to talk not just about the song, but life as a whole," the Why I Love You Much singer added.

In 1991, Brandy and Monica were awarded the Grammy award for best R&B vocal performance by a duo or group for the original song The Boy Is Mine.

"I love the fact that she did not try to remake it in the form that both Brandy and I made it in,” The 44-year-old singer continued.

“But she created something that's her own and she used nostalgic moments from the record."

In 2024, Grande released the song’s remix, which features Monica and Brandy, from her album Eternal Sunshine.

Before concluding, she shared, “That's what made it such a no-brainer for me because it felt good."