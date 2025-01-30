Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek

Christina Haack opened up about the tension in her marriage to estranged husband Josh Hall, revealing that his insecurity over her relationship with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa led to frequent conflicts.

During the premiere episode of The Flip Off on Wednesday, Haack recalled how Hall would give her the silent treatment for days if she laughed or joked with El Moussa at their children's sporting events.

In regards to this, she told Tarek, "You make him very insecure. Every time we would barely joke at soccer, or if I laughed at you, he would not speak to me for like two to three days."

Moreover, Hall, who filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage, was initially set to co-star in The Flip Off but left the show following their breakup.

Despite their past struggles, Haack and El Moussa shared an emotional moment in the episode, expressing forgiveness for their rocky history.

Additionally, the former couple, who were married from 2009 to 2016, co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

According to Daily Mail, Haack also shares a 5-year-old son, Hudson, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, while El Moussa has a 2-year-old son, Tristan, with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

While reflecting on their past, Haack admitted, “I don’t think anyone understands just how much we went through. We met when we were so young.”

In a tearful exchange, she apologized to El Moussa, who responded, “A hundred percent, I forgive you.”