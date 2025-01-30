King Charles sparks mental health concerns as he takes huge decision

King Charles has landed in trouble as he has ignited backlash for ordering the Royal Navy to rename the HMS Agincourt to HMS Achilles.

The monarch’s move has sparked concerns he is "losing his mind" amid cancer treatment amid family-related controversies, including that of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

The name change, reportedly made to avoid upsetting the French, was rejected by the last government as "woke nonsense.” However, the monarch raised the issue again after the Labour Party came into power.

Speaking on the matter, a royal insider told Radar Online, "The name change is a woke move, and that's not very Charles.”

"There's real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles,” they added.

"He should be concentrating on his treatment and not getting involved in petty feuds like this."

This comes after a Royal Navy spokesperson issued a statement, "We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought.”

"The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called 'Achilles' – a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.

"Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War. The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King."