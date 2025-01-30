 
Geo News

King Charles sparks mental health concerns as he takes huge decision

King Charles leaves people concerned about his mental health after making a major move

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

King Charles sparks mental health concerns as he takes huge decision
King Charles sparks mental health concerns as he takes huge decision 

King Charles has landed in trouble as he has ignited backlash for ordering the Royal Navy to rename the HMS Agincourt to HMS Achilles.

The monarch’s move has sparked concerns he is "losing his mind" amid cancer treatment amid family-related controversies, including that of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

The name change, reportedly made to avoid upsetting the French, was rejected by the last government as "woke nonsense.” However, the monarch raised the issue again after the Labour Party came into power.

Speaking on the matter, a royal insider told Radar Online, "The name change is a woke move, and that's not very Charles.”

"There's real fears he could be losing it with all his cancer treatment and the wider issues within royal circles,” they added.

"He should be concentrating on his treatment and not getting involved in petty feuds like this."

This comes after a Royal Navy spokesperson issued a statement, "We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought.”

"The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called 'Achilles' – a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.

"Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War. The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King."

Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix
Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix
Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms
Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question video
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek
Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes
Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation
Alexia Umansky breaks silence on her parents Mauricio, Kyle Richards's divorce
Alexia Umansky breaks silence on her parents Mauricio, Kyle Richards's divorce