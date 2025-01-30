Travis Kelce dishes on surprising ability of Taylor Swift: 'She's a pro'

Travis Kelce has opened up about a surprising ability of Taylor Swift.

In a recent episode of Jason Kelce and Travis’ podcast, New Heights, Brandon Borders was invited to share his experience of watching Super Bowl 2025, in which Kansas City Chiefs beat The Buffalo Beats.

“We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately,” Jason began by saying.

Recalling Taylor’s warm welcome for his friends Jake Chatzky and Brandon in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium, Jason continued, “It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!’ We were floored.”

“She knows how to break the ice,” Travis admitted. “She does. She's a pro at it.”

On January 27, after winning the AFC championship game, Travis and his ladylove were spotted sharing a hug.

“Probably read that Jake and I were terrified. She's like, ‘I'm sensing a lot of middle school dance energy from these two,’” Brandon gushed in, “She gave us some creative compliments.”

“Let me be very clear. You can't tell me s*** for the rest of my f****** life. I'm gonna be obnoxious.”

“I'm like, do you know who you're f****** talking to? We're doing, we're doing performance reviews at work, and we tell you something right now.”

“F****** I'm not listening to a goddamn thing for another six years,” Brandon concluded.

For those unversed, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for more than a year.