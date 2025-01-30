Princess Charlene gives major hint about a royal separation from Prince Albert?

Social media has erupted into a frenzy, leading many to question the significance of her ditching her engagement in her most recent public appearances.

The appearance that started all of it was the death of the former French minister Didier Guillaume’s funeral.

At the event she came out without her engagement ring, and the decision led rumors to swirl.

The second instance happened just this Monday when she came out for the Ceremony Of Sainte Dévote wearing black gloves which hid her fingers.

For those unversed with the Ceremony Of Sainte Dévote, it’s an annual celebration for Monaco’s patron saint, and has been going on since 1874.

In terms of the rumors surrounding the royal relationship, no official verdict or public admission has been made to this date, however, ever since their marriage in 2011, which happened after a lengthy courtship, it came out that the Prince had fathered two children out of wedlock, named Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 32, and Alexandre Coste, 22.

This was during their engagement; however, they now have twins, Jacques and Gabriella in 2014.