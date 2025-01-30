 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce looking for home together: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for more than a year

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce looking for home together: Source
Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce looking for home together: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to settle down soon with Travis Kelce.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the celebrity couple is all set to purchase a new place in Kansas City.

A source close to the songstress recently told the outlet, “She’s hoping to get it ready for the summer.”

For those unversed, the pair sparked dating rumours in September 2023, and soon made it official with their frequent public outings.

Spilling the beans on their new leisure engagement, they continued, “When they have time, they want to look at real estate.”

The insider went on to mention about the pair that they’ve “talked about exploring buying a home together.”

In a previous report it was also shared, “It’s refreshing for everyone to witness” Taylor “being so much more relaxed and authentic.”

“Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too,” the spy confided.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “Everyone in her life has noticed how different she seems with Travis.”

