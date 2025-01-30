 
'Oppenheimer' star joins Christopher Nolan's new film

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey' reportedly reveals new casting

January 30, 2025

Benny Safdie, who plays physicist Edward Teller in Oppenheimer, will reunite with Christopher Nolan in The Odyssey.

THR reported the latest casting added another cast member of the Oscar-winning movie to the forthcoming film.

Along with him, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal have been confirmed for casting film, though there has been complete silence on what roles they will play.

Earlier, Universal Pictures revealed the movie is based on the poem by Homer and described it as a "mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology."

In other news, Christopher is known for attention to minute details, so for the shooting of the upcoming movie, he opted for Sicily - where scholars believed Homer imagined the landing of Odysseus.

According to Variety, a portion of the movie will be filmed at Favignana, known as “goat island.”

The film will go on the floors in late February 2025 and is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2026.

