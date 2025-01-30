 
Geo News

The Eagles guitarist, Steuart Smith confirms retirement

Steuart Smith has been associated with the legendary band since 2001

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

The Eagles guitarist, Steuart Smith confirms retirement
The Eagles guitarist, Steuart Smith confirms retirement 

Eagles iconic guitarist, Steuart Smith just announced his retirement.

The musician made the shocking decision after he was diagnosed with Parkinsonism, "a set of movement symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease and other disorders,” as per Parkinson’s Foundation.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 72-year-old rocker told the outlet, "It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully.”

The Hotel California hitmaker continued, "It's been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what’s best for all concerned."

The founding member of Eagles, Don Henley was also all praises for Smith’s tenure with one of the world’s best-selling music artists, saying, “Steuart Smith has retired from touring. The Eagles will be forever grateful for the extraordinary talents that he brought to both our recordings and live performances.”

"Steuart will be greatly missed, but he will always be a part of our musical family. We know our many fans join us in wishing him well," Henley concluded in his statement issued to PEOPLE magazine. 

Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Pink brands husband 'idiot' over 'dumb' decision
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles video
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source