Justin Bieber in crisis? Fans say he 'needs serious help' amid tensions with Hailey

Justin Bieber has left fans concerned after his latest appearance.

On Wednesday, January 30, Justin was spotted looking gaunt and withdrawing in New York.

Donned in a baggy yellow hoodie and beige trousers, his hollowed eyes has left fans worried about his health, as per the DailyMail.

Sources close to Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin, have revealed that her friends are increasingly concerned about the Baby hitmaker's behaviour, describing it as "unacceptable."

"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot," the insider stated. "When the baby was born he was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better, but it hasn't stuck."

Moreover, the outlet quoted fans' concern over Justin's recent outing, with many suggesting he might be heading into "self-destruct" mode.

"Whatever is going on with him, she needs to put their son first and foremost whatever she has to do...," one user stated as quoted by the publication. "He looks 40 years old. This young man needs help. Serious help. Something is eating at him. It's not a sign of weakness to ask for help. He has a son to raise,” another added.