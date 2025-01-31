Jesse Eisenberg recalls 'The Social Network' redline

In The Social Network, Jesse Eisenberg played Mark Zuckerberg. But he recalled that the one of the makers did not want him to meet the person he was playing: the Facebook creator.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, he shared that he wanted to meet the tech leader, but he was strictly warned against it.

"I was driving up to meet him because I was told [by producers], 'No, we're not going to [set up a meeting for you],'" he shared.

The Batman vs Superman star continued, "I was going to just go to the office, and I figured they would let me in... I just wanted to be in a room with him, just to see what the feeling is like."

"I got a call from [producer] Scott Rudin telling me: 'Do not go there,'" the 41-year-old added.

"He was telling me this on behalf of Sony's lawyers. He was telling me, 'You can't do that for a variety of legal reasons,'" he concluded.

Despite this, Jesse's performance as the Meta boss was critically lauded and led him to have a nod at the Academy Awards.