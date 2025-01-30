Photo: Sofia Vergara feels dumbfounded after bagging 'diva' title: Source

Sofia Vergara has reportedly reacted to the diva title she was recently conferred with.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, The Modern Family cannot rationalize the recent backlash over her alleged “rude” attitude.

“Sofía is dumbfounded by this,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition to this, the source addressed that “she really doesn’t understand where this is coming from, or why it’s coming out now.”

“This person is accusing her of being rude five years ago,” they continued and noted, “nothing was said to her at the time, not to mention they appeared on one episode.”

The insider also remarked before signing off from the chat, “How can they even judge her from that brief experience?”

For those unversed, Kelly Mantle made a shock confession about the Griselda actress during her appearance on The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya podcast.

In this chat, Kelly revealed that Sofia showed diva behavior on set during Kelly’s star appearance on the hit sitcom in the 2019 episode The Last Halloween.

Mantle said Sofia was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever encountered and added that working with her “was not the most pleasant experience I’ve ever experienced.”

She noted that the actress’ rude behavior wasn’t directed toward her, but “It was the way that some of her staff were being treated” that seemed rude.