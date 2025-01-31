The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr admits to never eating pizza

 
Ringo Starr reveals why he never tried pizza, despite the famous commercial

January 31, 2025

The famous drummer of The Beatles left everyone shocked with his surprising revelation.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 28, Ringo Starr revealed that he has never eaten pizza.

When Kimmel asked if it was true, Starr responded, "I’ve never had a pizza." He also added that he hasn't eaten "curry," saying, "I’m allergic to several items."

"With pizza, you don’t know what you’re putting in it half the time, or the curry. So I’m pretty strict with myself 'cause it makes me ill immediately," Starr added further.

However, Kimmel hilariously added, "I used to think you had the greatest life, and now I realize mine is better."

"Yours is better because you’ve had a pizza," Starr responded.

It is worth mentioning that this revelation comes as a surprise since Starr appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial in 1995.

In the advertisement, Starr jokingly teased a Beatles reunion while promoting the company’s stuffed crust pizza, saying, “The fans will dig it, they’ve waited long enough. I’ve just got to get the other lads to agree.” But then he took a slice out of the Pizza Hut box and was joined by members of The Monkees instead of Beatles.

