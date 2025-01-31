'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season

Ahead of Stranger Things' final season, its creators, the Duffer Brothers, are teasing that it will be the "biggest and most ambitious" season yet.



Appearing on Next on Netflix’s press event, Ross Ross Duffer said, “We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.”

Matt Duffer meanwhile noted, “At the same time, we think it’s our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors. We’ve been making this show together for almost 10 years.”

He continued, “There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion will translate to the screen.”

Apart from the original series, Matt said there will further explore the Stranger Things universe.

“There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works. It’s a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we’re deeply involved in every one."

"It’s very important to us that anything with the Stranger Things name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive — that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path," the creator continued.

“And also, it needs to basically just be … awesome. Or we need to think it’s awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline," he concluded.