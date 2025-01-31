 
Geo News

Jim Jones becomes sober after meeting with Kanye West?

Jim Jones shares shocking revelation about his addiction in the wake of his meet-up with Kanye West

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Jim Jones becomes sober after meeting with Kanye West?
Jim Jones becomes sober after meeting with Kanye West?

Over three decades later, Jim Jones finally decided to get sober as he visited Japan to meet Kanye West.

In a post on Instagram, The Dipset rapper shared that he has done what he had not done since the early '90s: not smoking weed for several days.

"I ain't smoked in five days. I've been around here bouncing like a kid, like I'm in high school. I definitely got that high school feeling," the 48-year-old noted.

"My body ain't feel this pure in a minute! I was in the club dancing last night for like 45 minutes straight, sweating," he continued.

"I ain't been sober in 33 years this **** feel gooood can't lie but I need tht HT soon i a land lol im addicted lol but at least I know when it's time for business im disciplined to stop cold Turkey for Whts important Japan is n was a vibe till next time arigato," the rapper noted.

Jim's stark revelation comes after he gushed about Ye's upcoming album, Bully, in an earlier post.

"Bully this album so crazy I wouldn't drop if I was y'all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY," he wrote.

Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
Kevin Coster reacts to Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor engagement: Source
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
'Stranger Things' makers get honest about final season
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Kate Middleton earns praise for her 'insightful questions' during Ty Hafan visit
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles video
Prince William knows his ‘PR strategy' is loved by King Charles
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
Sofia Vergara plans to clap back at Kelly Mantle's jibes: Source
The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr admits to never eating pizza
The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr admits to never eating pizza