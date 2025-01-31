Jim Jones becomes sober after meeting with Kanye West?

Over three decades later, Jim Jones finally decided to get sober as he visited Japan to meet Kanye West.



In a post on Instagram, The Dipset rapper shared that he has done what he had not done since the early '90s: not smoking weed for several days.

"I ain't smoked in five days. I've been around here bouncing like a kid, like I'm in high school. I definitely got that high school feeling," the 48-year-old noted.

"My body ain't feel this pure in a minute! I was in the club dancing last night for like 45 minutes straight, sweating," he continued.

"I ain't been sober in 33 years this **** feel gooood can't lie but I need tht HT soon i a land lol im addicted lol but at least I know when it's time for business im disciplined to stop cold Turkey for Whts important Japan is n was a vibe till next time arigato," the rapper noted.

Jim's stark revelation comes after he gushed about Ye's upcoming album, Bully, in an earlier post.

"Bully this album so crazy I wouldn't drop if I was y'all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY," he wrote.