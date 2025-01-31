Andy Cohen responds to criticism over asking housewives about plastic surgery

Andy Cohen addressed the backlash he faced upon asking the Real Housewives ladies about plastic surgery they have done.

The host took to social media to respond to the criticism directly addressing a netizen on X formerly known as Twitter

The X user claimed that women who watch the series are tired of his inquiring about the "work" done.

"This isn’t 2009 anymore and women can do whatever they want to their face/bodies. It’s time to retire this question. It’s rude and does 0 for the viewers," the person added.

Cohen responded by saying that the question "remains at the top of the list of viewer questions every season, every franchise."

The Watch What Happens Live host noted that Housewives have been open about their procedure, "The [Housewives] have unabashedly let us into their beauty regimes since day one," he said.

"It’s a big part of the series DNA," Cohen noted.

Previously in November 2024, Cohen revealed that he never had Botox, in a chat on the How to Fail podcast with host Elizabeth Day.

"I've not touched it. I’ve never even had Botox and every guy that I know who's hosting a TV show, mainly all of them are younger than me or about my age. They all have had Botox."