Cardi B reveals her 'biggest fear' as a mom

Cardi B has some parenting goals of her own as she raises three kids.

The rapper, 32, opened up to her 164 million followers about her fear as a parent via an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"My biggest fear is my kids not having that DRIVE ...IDGAF what you wanna do!!" she wrote. "MAKE A BILLION DOLLARS OUT OF IT! [fuming emoji]."

The award-winning rapper shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, son Wave Set, 3, and a four-month-old daughter with estranged husband Offset.

Although the newborn's name is yet to be revealed, the WAP rapper recently posted her on her Instagram Stories.

“My baby makes 4 months today and she soooo big,” she wrote on the video that showed the baby girl putting her hand on her milk bottle while being fed.

Meanwhile, Cardi's voice came from the background, saying, “The bottle is not going anywhere, girl.”

Cardi's recent split with Offset marks the second time she has filed for divorce, following which she announced last August that she was expecting her third baby.