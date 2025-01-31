King Charles knows Kate Middleton work ethics ‘is very important to him'

King Charles is elated Kate Middleton is back to her Royal duties amid remission from cancer.



His Majesty, who is also currently undergoing treatment for his cancer, is happy that Kate is ready to take on her job.

Author Dr Ed Owens says: "Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now.”

He adds:"Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now.”

This comes days after a body language expert reveals Kate Middleton’s telling gestures of confidence.

Judi James notes: Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Her long flowing hair, her perma-smile and even her often-animated body language when she’s on a meet and greet, all give the impression of natural warmth and confidence.

She adds: “But, like any royals, she also needs to ensure her styling is storm-proof and her non-verbal rituals are camera-proof and that involves a series of clever tricks and techniques that ensure she is always creating the right impression.

“Kate doesn’t avoid touching her hair altogether and we’ll often see her perform one touch with one of her hands as she approaches hosts or members of the public when she’s on a visit.”