Will Smith drops new single 'Beautiful Scars,' teases new album

Will Smith has hotly-dropped a new single as well as a major announcement for what's next.

In his announcement, the actor-singer, 56, revealed that he has a new album Based on a True Story coming out in March—which will mark his first album in 20 years.

The new album will include his previously released singles You Can Make It, Work of Art, and Tantrum featuring Joyner Lucas.

Additionally, Smith also released his latest single Beautiful Scars in collaboration with Big Sean featuring Obanga.

Smith—who transforms into Neo for his Matrix-inspired music video—previously left fans wondering if it was an upcoming Matrix reboot when he teased Beautiful Scars earlier in January.

The music video kicks off with a conversation between Sean, who plays Morpheus, and Smith who features as Neo—The Matrix film character he famously turned down to star in Wild Wild West.

"Look, you’ve made some awesome career choices your whole life. There’s only one you truly regret. Well, maybe two. But we’re not gonna focus on that one," Sean alludes to Smith's 2022 Oscars slap incident.

After Smith tells him "that's messed up," Sean gives Smith his two options.

"Blue pill: Everything remains the same and you get to move on with your life. Red pill: You get to go back and star in that movie that got away. The choice is yours," Sean can be heard saying in the music video.

Smith, despite insisting he loves his life the way it is, hilariously decides to take both pills, causing Sean to say, "Whoa, s***. That wasn't even an option."

Smith then rapped all the way through martial arts battles and gun fights that unfolded in the music video.