Adam Levine's return to ‘The Voice' explained

The Maroon 5 front man made his return as a coach for season 27 of The Voice after exiting in 2019 and has just revealed why he is ready to sit back in his chair.

After a six - year hiatus, the 45-year-old singer has returned as a coach to The Voice.

In an interview with E! News the singer reflected on his decision to be back as a coach putting it as “I just felt like it was time,” Adam told the outlet “I was ready to do it, then the stars aligned and here I am.”

The Sugar singer made his departure from the singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons and mentioned he doesn’t regret it.

“It's funny, I actually didn't miss it while I was gone,” he admitted. “But I became more nostalgic about it once I came back.”

He also appreciated his fellow coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini, said “I'm just super happy and pumped. I love these guys so much.”

Levine made a brief appearance for a performance of Maroon 5’s song Middle Ground during the season 23 finale in 2023.

The Voice season 27 is set to premiere on Monday, February 3.