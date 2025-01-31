Princess Beatrice daughter brings joy to Prince Andrew amid Royal turmoil

Prince Andrew is said to be enjoying the arrival of his new granddaughter, Athena, amid his ongoing issues with the Royal family due to Chinese spy row.

According to a royal expert, the birth of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s baby girl has brought him happiness and a sense of normalcy during difficult times.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that Andrew’s wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also likely thrilled.

"I think family has become ever more important for the beleaguered Prince Andrew , and perhaps one of his main roles in life these days is to be a doting grandad,” the expert said.

She added, “And I'm sure that Fergie will be just as besotted as little Athena's parents clearly are.”

Sharing her take on Beatrice and Edoardo’s choice of name, Jennie added, “I think it's a rather lovely name and it's about time that the Royal family moved away from strictly traditional names.”

“These days everyone seems to be coming up with unusual names – though I'm sure in a month or two there will be Athenas popping up everywhere."