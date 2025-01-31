 
Kensington Palace releases statement after Kate Middleton surprise appearance

January 31, 2025

Kensington Palace released a heartfelt statement after Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at Tŷ Hafan, a Welsh charity.

The Princess of Wales’ visit came after it was revealed that she would succeed King Charles as the charity's patron, a position he has held since 2001.

Sharing heartwarming glimpses from her visit as she interacted with kids at the facility, the Palace wrote on their official Instagram account, “Love, empathy and kindness is right at the centre of @ty_hafan’s work.”

“Today’s visit was incredibly moving - seeing the care and compassion provided to children with life-shortening conditions, and to their families.

“Spending time with some of them today highlighted the vital work done by Tŷ Hafan to support families throughout life and beyond.”

In an interview with People Magazine, Tracy Jones, director of family wellbeing services, heaped praises on Prince William’s wife, dubbing her visit as “inspiring.”

“She immediately gravitated to the children and families — she spent quality time talking to every child and their parents,” Jones said.

She added, “It’s been the most inspiring visit. She’s so natural and has such an aura of engagement about her.”

