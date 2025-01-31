Lindsay Lohan calls her Hollywood hiatus a 'saving grace' amid turbulent years

 
By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly “happy” to be back in Hollywood after a long hiatus from the “corrupt” entertainment industry.

An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that the 38-yer-old actress is “in such a great place right now, it’s no exaggeration to say she’s completely turned her life around.”

“Taking a break from Hollywood and its corrupting atmosphere was Lindsay’s saving grace, and it gave her the chance to grow up and focus on other priorities,” said the source about Lindsay, who struggled with alcohol and drugs in the past.

Another insider told the outlet that "So many child stars go off the rails and never make it back, so for her to be thriving and ready to take another shot at the business is a very happy ending.”

“Everyone is rooting for her,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, Lindsay recently made a comeback to the showbix with his latets movie Our Little Secret released on Netflix.

