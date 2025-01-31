Kate Middleton receives 'exciting news' after Princess Beatrice's baby announcement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received an 'exciting news' two days after Princess Beatrice welcomed her second baby.

The palace announced, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.”

“Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.”

Two days after baby announcement, Kate Middleton received an exciting news as she became Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

The charity announced, “We are delighted to share the exciting news that Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales has today become Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

“The announcement was made as part of a visit to Tŷ Hafan this morning when we welcomed Her Royal Highness to our hospice, where she spent time with children, families and staff.”

Following her visit, Kate Middleton said, “Love, empathy and kindess is right at the centre of @ty_hafan’s work.”



