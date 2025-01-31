Kate Middleton's stress before her own Coronation gets bigger: ‘So popular'

The attention surrounding monarch-in-waiting Kate Middleton has just been brought to light, alongside the stress that the public events bring out as well.

An inside source revealed what goes on behind the scenes, during their interview with Us Weekly.

That conversation saw the insider admitting “All eyes are on Kate for when she returns to work

And “part of the issue is she’s so popular and gets so much attention.”

And, “it’s like any royal event she attends has a halo around it and goes well, so the public wants as much of her as possible.”

This admission has come shortly after expert Ed Owens pointed out how reliant the monarchy is now, on Kate and her husband because, “Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to [King Charles] right now.”

This is due, in part to his own cancer journey the expert admitted, after all, “He knows the institution is only as strong as the personalities that front it.”