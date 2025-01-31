Kris Jenner's suffers 'biggest heartbreak of her life' over son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner's daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have long been trying to help Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner is doing her best to push son Rob Kardashian out of his shell and into the limelight.

According to an insider, Kris wants Rob to return to The Kardashians and start posting more on social media, as well as attend more events and socialize.

“Kris is trying to light a fire under Rob to get him to start living life again, she never imagined when he stepped back from the show that he’d still be hiding out at home all these years later,” a source told In Touch.

Rob keeps to himself since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its run and doesn’t even join sister Khloe when she takes the kids – including his eight-year-old daughter by ex Blac Chyna, Dream – out for fun.

“It’s the biggest heartbreak of her life,” the source said of Kris, adding, “and she’s desperate to convince him to come out of his shell.”

“Rob lives for his little girl, Dream,” the mole noted. “She’s the absolute center of his world, and he spends most of his time with her either at his house or over at Khloé’s. When Khloé wants to take the kids out anywhere, 99 percent of the time Rob refuses to go.”

The source claimed Rob is “terrified of being out in public and getting recognized or photographed” after spending years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kim and Kourtney [Kardashian] have been telling her for years that she’s just enabling Rob by letting him get away with his reclusive life and Kris is finally starting to see their point,” noted the mole.

However, Kris “wants him to start making more appearances. She’s sure it will be good for his state of mind to be out and about more and even participate more in the show because the fans really want to see him.”

Kris Jenner shares kids Rob Kardashian, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.