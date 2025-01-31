Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' costar shares honest thoughts on Netflix show

Suits star Abigail Spencer is happy fans will get to know the Meghan Markle she “loves” with Netflix’s With Love, Meghan.

Suits star Spencer opened up about her friendship with Meghan and the Duchess’ upcoming lifestyle show while attending the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday, January 30.

“What I'm so excited about is that people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know,” Spencer told People.

“Also, you're gonna learn a lot,” she said. “I learned a lot from her and she actually gets to teach me something on the show. I'm just so grateful.”

“It's really from her heart. It really is with love,” Spencer added.

The Duchess of Sussex’s new show features her cooking and gardening with her pals and includes appearances from Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, and chef Alice, amongst many more.

With Love, Meghan was originally set to hit Netflix on January 15, but got pushed to March due to the devastating California fires.

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer became friends while working on Suits. The Duchess of Sussex was a cast member from 2011 to 2018. She then departed the show and tied the knot with Prince Harry.