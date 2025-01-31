Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture

Kate Middleton gives sweet reply to young girl asking her if she's princess

Kate Middleton has left everyone in awe with her sweet gesture towards a young fan.

During her departure from the Corgi's soc factory on January 30, 2025, the Princess of Wales broke a royal protocal and stepped out of the car to greet the crowd.

Among the crowd was a three-year-old Lily-Rose Logan, who eagerly shouted, "Hello princess!" Catherine immediately approached her and was asked by thee little girl if she was truly a princess.

Kate smiled and replied, "Yes I am! I wanted to come and say hello you and see your village, and what's going on here, and see this amazing factory."

As Lily-Rose handed Princess Kate a toy banana as a gift, she politely declined the gift which made everyone laughed. Lily-Rose playfully threw the banana on the ground, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, kindly picked it up.

"Thank you for coming to say hello! I heard you saying hello from all the way back there, so I thought I should come and say hello to you. It's very nice to meet you," Kate stated.

She then told Lily-Rose, "Do you know what they make over here? They make socks and jumpers. It's very interesting. So maybe when you're older you can have a look in there! It's incredible what they're doing."

It is worth mentioning that this visit was part of her first royal "away day" since 2023, Kate Middleton also visited Ty Hafan children's hospice.