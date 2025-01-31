Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles

Hailee Steinfeld's NFL star fiancee Josh Allen may soon become a Hollywood star

Hailee Steinfeld's NFL star fiancée Josh Allen may be destined for big Hollywood roles due to his good looks.

According to an industry insider, Hollywood execs are eager to cast Allen given his looks and an interesting football career. They also compared Josh’s prospects with Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce and claimed that execs are more interested in Josh for big roles, while Travis is only being offered hosting gigs and seen as a podcast guy.

“Even before he and Hailee became an item, Josh was emerging as one of Hollywood’s most interesting football stars, especially for studio executives who are dismissive of the hype around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship,” the insider told Life & Style.

“Josh has the total package, from primetime worthy football highlights to matinee idol good looks, and Hailee has already managed to have a very impressive crossover career where she can effortlessly move from music to movies and back again,” they added.

The source added: “She knows Josh is a catch and she’s also been made aware of the heavy Hollywood interest in him. Josh isn’t somebody you turn into a cheesy game show host or reality star, he’s a guy you can put into the kind of big movies that Hailee has been making since she was a little kid.”

“They’re an especially great match because both of them are extremely level-headed and relentlessly focused on the long game. This relationship isn’t a flash in the pan, they’re planning on turning this into a healthy marriage and starting a family together, and when Josh is ready, the gates of Hollywood are going to open up for him, big time,” they added.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were first linked in May 2023 and confirmed their relationship a year later. They shared news of their engagement in November 2024.