The Rolling Stones make shock decision over 2025 touring plans

The Rolling Stones may just not be touring this year.

As per a new report by The Times, the legendary group has abandoned their plans of touring the United Kingdom and Europe in 2025.

The reason for change of plans was due to the fact that “several multiple-date options were presented to the band’s members” who chose against the deals given to them because of “complications with venues and travel as well as existing commitments”.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported that the rockers were in preparation to announce four nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, which would have marked their first time performing there in the span of their decades long career.

It was also stated that the Hackney Diamonds tour, in support of their 2023 chart-topping album of the same name, would also be taken to Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, and Paris.

A source close to the camp of the band reported, “Mick, Keith, and Ronnie can’t wait to bring the show to UK audiences. They’ve been planning it for months and are itching to get back out on the road and do what they do best, which is perform.”

However, despite the latest update, it is still safe to assume that The Rolling Stones’ touring journey is not over just yet, with their iconic guitarist, Keith Richards telling BBC Radio 4’s Today, back in 2023, that they plan on continuing to hit the road for as long as “everybody’s still standing.”

“Of course, it’s going to end, sometime. Everybody’s in good fettle – there’s no particular rush. We’re having great fun doing this, and this is what we do,” he also added at that time.