Reese Witherspoon reveals shocking inspiration behind 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Reese Witherspoon credits Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' for 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Reese Witherspoon has made a shocking revelation about her prequel series for Legally Blonde.

The actress and producer recently revealed that Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Adams in Netflix series Wednesday, was her inspiration behind the prequel series.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reese revealed that Wednesday sparked the idea of exploring the high school days of her iconic character Elle Woods.

She said, "It was kind of this idea ... I saw that Wednesday Addams show, you know, and I was like, 'Oh!'"

"She was in high school. I loved it, I watched every episode, I thought it was amazing. And I was like, 'We should do Elle Woods in high school!'" Reese told Jimmy.

Reese went on to add that when the idea was in her mind she wanted to explore "who [Elle Woods] was before college, before law school, and I started having all these ideas."

"And these amazing writers came up with a great pitch and now Amazon is making the show and it's called Elle," the actress added further.

The series, Elle, was announced in May 2024, and Reese revealed that the filming will start in March 2025.

Moreover, Reese is also set to reprise her role as Elle Woods in a third Legally Blonde movie, which will be written by Mindy Kaling.