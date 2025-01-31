 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon reveals shocking inspiration behind 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Reese Witherspoon shares link between Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' and iconic 'Legally Blonde' character

By
Web Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Reese Witherspoon credits Jenna Ortegas Wednesday for Legally Blonde prequel
Reese Witherspoon credits Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' for 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Reese Witherspoon has made a shocking revelation about her prequel series for Legally Blonde.

The actress and producer recently revealed that Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Adams in Netflix series Wednesday, was her inspiration behind the prequel series.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reese revealed that Wednesday sparked the idea of exploring the high school days of her iconic character Elle Woods.

She said, "It was kind of this idea ... I saw that Wednesday Addams show, you know, and I was like, 'Oh!'"

"She was in high school. I loved it, I watched every episode, I thought it was amazing. And I was like, 'We should do Elle Woods in high school!'" Reese told Jimmy.

Reese went on to add that when the idea was in her mind she wanted to explore "who [Elle Woods] was before college, before law school, and I started having all these ideas."

"And these amazing writers came up with a great pitch and now Amazon is making the show and it's called Elle," the actress added further.

The series, Elle, was announced in May 2024, and Reese revealed that the filming will start in March 2025.

Moreover, Reese is also set to reprise her role as Elle Woods in a third Legally Blonde movie, which will be written by Mindy Kaling.

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move
Prince William's patience is running thin
Prince William's patience is running thin
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Meghan Trainor makes bold revelation about upcoming cosmetic sugery
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
Adam Levine shares raw and unexpected truth about fatherhood
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
European royal couple will support Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'on the same page' about post divorce dynamic
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Nirvana comeback sparks fan frenzy: ‘Kurt would have wanted it'
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub
Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub