Hozier pulls through with tour despite 2025 Grammy snub

Hozier has just added a slew of new dates to his North American Unreal Unearth Tour.

In addition to these newly announced shows, the Take Me to Church singer is set to perform a mix of headlining gigs and festival sets between June 8 and September 19.

His tour will include appearances at major festivals such as the Governors Ball in New York and Summerfest in Milwaukee, alongside headlining concerts at Boston's Fenway Park and Toronto's Rogers Stadium.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the Irish singer-songwriter is also slated to headline the Reading and Leeds Festival alongside Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, and the indie band Bring Me The Horizon.

Notably, Hozier was surprisingly snubbed from the 2025 Grammys, despite his hit Too Sweet reaching the number one spot on the Hot 100.

The song was widely expected to earn a nomination for Record of the Year—the same category in which his breakthrough hit, Take Me to Church, was nominated nine years ago.

The tour gets its name from Hozier’s 2023 album, Unreal Unearth, which was followed by two companion releases in 2024: Unreal Unearth: Unaired and Unreal Unearth: Unending.