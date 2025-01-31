European royal couple will support Prince Harry

A Danish royal family couple would attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Canada.

The European couple's presence at the Invictus Games is expected to make headlines as Harry has fallen out of favor with his own British royal family.

Prince Joachim and Maries's encounter with the Duke of Sussex is also expected to strengthen the impression that Harry's decision to leave the UK doesn't make him less royal than his brother Prince William or any other member of his family.

Harry is patron of the Invictus Games which he established in 2014 as an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women

According to a statement issued on the Danish royal family's website, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.

Prince Joachim, 55, is the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, who recently celebrated the first anniversary of his accession to the throne on Jan. 14.

According to people.com Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, 48, moved to Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2023 for the prince to start a new job at the Danish Embassy under the Ministry of Defense.

The couple moved to the US one year after Prince Joachim's mother, Queen Margrethe, stripped his kids of the prince and princess titles they had inherited at birth in a shock step she later described as "necessary future-proofing of the monarchy."



