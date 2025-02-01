Photo: Ozzy Osbourne gave insights into his health amid Parkison's disease

Ozzy Osbourne has been battling the Parkinson’s disease for years now.

As fans will be aware, Ozzy Osbourn, who got inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a soloist in 2024, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

The Black Sabbath founder has been quite vocal about his health struggles over the years and a resurfaced chat from last year stated why he wasn’t feeling great then.

Speaking on his show Ozzy Speaks, the legendary musician told fans, "I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me.”

"The thing is, you have it, and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it,” he admitted.

In addition to this, the metal singer noted, "But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show.”

“This stuff that I have, it’s kind of like a super f******* stem cell, you know? They put three bottles in me this morning,” he continued.

Before conclusion, Ozzy took a trip down memory lane and addressed, “I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I’ve got to go in about six months from now.”