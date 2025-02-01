Karla Sofia Gascon erases social media presence amid controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon just took the decision to quit X, formerly Twitter.

As the trans actress, who recently scored her first Oscar nod for Emilia Perez, deactivated her X account where social media users are running a "campaign of hate" against her.

The 52-year-old Spanish star, who may just bag the accolade in the category of Best Actress award at the 2025 Academy Awards, has come under fire for her old and controversial tweets regarding Muslims, the George Floyd case as well as negatively commenting in the diversity of the Oscars.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gascon stated, "I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X.”

"I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything," she added.

Gascon also proceeded to talk about the previous comments she had made on the social media platform, saying, "I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world and supported any event against racism, freedom of religion or homophobia, in the same way that I have criticised the hypocrisy that underlies them, because the first thing I am self-critical of is myself."

"Forgive me because I keep going from one side to the other and I cannot be responding to every single thing you bring up to try to sink me. It is clear that there is something very dark behind it," Karla Sofia Gascon concluded.