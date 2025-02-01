Prince William receives disappointing news after personal statement

Prince William has received a disappointing news after releasing his personal statement.

The future king, who is a passionate sports fan, sent his well-wishes to the Welsh rugby squad ahead of their first Six Nations match against France on Friday.

In his personal message shared on Instagram and Twitter, Prince William wrote: "Wishing @welshrugbyunion the very best of luck tonight against France, and throughout @sixnationsrugby! Amdani!"

According to Hello magazine, the phrase "Amdani bois" is a phrase used by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in reference to the Six Nations tournament.

However, following William’s personal message, France defeated Wales by 43-0 in Paris on Friday.

The Wales conceded seven tries and failed to score a point in the first match of the Six Nations.

Antoine Dupont marked his return to Six Nations duty in stunning style as he underlined his billing as the ultimate all-round rugby player by helping France to a crushing 43-0 victory over Wales.

Prince William became patron of the WRU in 2016, taking over from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.