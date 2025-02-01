‘Home Alone' stars answer long debated question

Fans of the holiday favorite Home Alone have wondered about the occupation of Kevin's parents given the grand house and a massive family trip to Paris shown in the movie.

Director Chris Columbus and actress Catherine O’Hara recently offered differing views on the debate.

While speaking on the Hollywood Reporters Awards Chatter Podcast, Columbus stated that the filmmakers considered Kate McCallisters mother of Kevin, played by O'Hara, to be a successful fashion designer. "I do remember we thought she was an extremely successful fashion designer, which was probably one of the reasons they ended up in Paris."

The 66-year-old director of the film also suggested that the mannequins in the basement hinted at her profession.

However, O'Hara, differed with her opinion and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explained her character as a loving homemaker with part time interests in clothes for her kids “At one point, she thought, 'I’m gonna make all their clothes,' and that lasted about a week."

The star admitted that she never considered the McCallisters wealth while filming, though she acknowledged the house's grandness.

She jokingly continued suggesting that “I guess Peter had his own religion, Church of the McCallisters.”

Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin, revealed he once considered buying the iconic house and turning it into a themed attraction but ultimately decided against it.