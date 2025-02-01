Ellen DeGeneres celebrates wife Portia de Rossi's 52nd birthday in London

 
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi stepped out in London on Friday to celebrate the actress’s 52nd birthday at the celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.

The couple, who relocated to the UK last year, appeared in high spirits as they braved the chilly weather.

DeGeneres was dressed casually in a navy jacket and jeans, while de Rossi opted for a taupe three-piece ensemble.

According to Daily Mail, the pair, now residing in a multimillion-pound farmhouse in the Cotswolds, have embraced life in the English countryside after leaving the U.S. in response to Donald Trump’s election win.

Moreover, their move came amid DeGeneres’s decision to retire from the entertainment industry following the end of her daytime talk show in 2022.

Despite their new home abroad, the couple maintains ties to the U.S., with DeGeneres recently spotted visiting an elite retirement community in Montecito, as per the outlet.

Their Cotswolds estate, featuring a helicopter pad and swimming pool, places them among several high-profile figures in the area, including David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson, and Kate Moss.

Additionally, the couple’s London outing follows severe UK flooding caused by Storm Bert, which briefly affected the region surrounding their home.

However, DeGeneres reassured fans that their property remained safe, as per the publication.

Furthermore, their relocation marked a new chapter in their lives, with DeGeneres previously joking in her Netflix special that she had been “kicked out of show business.”

