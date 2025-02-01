 
Robert Pattinson shares two cents over Suki Waterhouse's prank: 'Lie so easily'

Robert Pattinson got duped by his fiancee Suki Waterhouse's prank in October 2024

February 01, 2025

Robert Pattinson shares two cents over Suki Waterhouse's prank: ‘Lie so easily'

Robert Pattinson has opened up about how Suki Waterhouse can lie so easily with him.

While chatting with Elle, The Batman actor candidly talked about his ladylove’s prank that she accepted the offer to host the dating show Love Is Blind alongside him.

"It did worry me how good she was at doing it," the Hollywood actor began by saying.

"Especially when I saw the video. I'm like, 'Wow, you can lie to me so easily! And you can really, really keep a very straight face.'"

Moreover, the 38-year-old actor admitted that he can not fool his fiancée, "There's no way, I would never have been able to do that - she would've called me out in two seconds if I was doing it to her."

"And for some reason, I was very convinced that she thought it was a good idea. But, I mean... maybe it is a good idea! I honestly don't know!"

Before concluding, the Twilight actor shared, "I always think that when someone comes to you with enthusiasm about something, never break their dream."

For those unversed, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly began dating in July and welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

