 
Geo News

Adam Levine reveals best thing in world for him: 'It's just this amazing'

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are the parents to three kids

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Photo: Adam Levine reveals best thing in world for him: Its just this amazing
Photo: Adam Levine reveals best thing in world for him: 'It's just this amazing'

Adam Levine recently talked about the thing which brings him the most joy.

The crooner recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine for a candid chat. In this conversation, he weighed in on his life as a father of three.

For those unversed, Adam shares Dusty Rose, Gio Grace, and a son born in January 2023 with wife Behati Prinsloo. 

Gushing over his kids, Adam began, "I just love being near them.”

He went on to details, “I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they're tiny, and then they get bigger.”

“And then you say, 'Oh, my God, they're so big,' and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger," he continued.

"And they're not that big yet, because they're still really young, so there's so much more coming. But it's just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching,” the Animals singer also mentioned.

In conclusion of this topic, he remarked, “And it's the best s--- ever. It's the best thing in the world to me."

Meghan Markle plans to secure shocking terms after Prince Harry divorce
Meghan Markle plans to secure shocking terms after Prince Harry divorce
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller growing jealous of Ben Affleck: Source
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller growing jealous of Ben Affleck: Source
Inside Christina Haack's special bond with Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek
Inside Christina Haack's special bond with Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek
Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit to meet Beatrice will sow seeds of discord
Prince Harry and Meghan's UK visit to meet Beatrice will sow seeds of discord
Will Ferrell reveals wedding practice he considers 'rude' video
Will Ferrell reveals wedding practice he considers 'rude'
Kevin Costner to hurt ex Christine Baumgartner in rare way: Report
Kevin Costner to hurt ex Christine Baumgartner in rare way: Report
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson stirs major drama with shocking claim
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson stirs major drama with shocking claim
David, Victoria Beckham's son Romeo spotted with new girlfriend
David, Victoria Beckham's son Romeo spotted with new girlfriend