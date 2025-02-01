Photo: Adam Levine reveals best thing in world for him: 'It's just this amazing'

Adam Levine recently talked about the thing which brings him the most joy.

The crooner recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine for a candid chat. In this conversation, he weighed in on his life as a father of three.

For those unversed, Adam shares Dusty Rose, Gio Grace, and a son born in January 2023 with wife Behati Prinsloo.

Gushing over his kids, Adam began, "I just love being near them.”

He went on to details, “I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they're tiny, and then they get bigger.”

“And then you say, 'Oh, my God, they're so big,' and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger," he continued.

"And they're not that big yet, because they're still really young, so there's so much more coming. But it's just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching,” the Animals singer also mentioned.

In conclusion of this topic, he remarked, “And it's the best s--- ever. It's the best thing in the world to me."